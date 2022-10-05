Kwikset launches two new SmartCode keypad deadbolts ahead of the holidays from $100

Today, Kwikset is launching two new SmartCode keyless electric keypad deadbolts ahead of the holiday season. These keypad deadbolts feature Kwikset’s SmartKey rekeying technology, automatic door lock, and a Microban-protected keypad. Plus, both models are offered in Venetian Bronze as well as Satin Nickel, letting you match what colors work for your home best. Sounds like a home security upgrade you might be interested in? Keep reading to find out more about these budget-friendly keypad deadbolts.

Kwikset SmartCode keypad deadbolts start at $100

Let’s start with the more budget-focused of the two deadbolts being launched today, Kwikset SmartCode 260. Featuring a keypad that has physical buttons, the SmartCode 260 is great for those who want tactile feedback when entering the pin code. There are 10 individual buttons ranging from 0-9 so you can use them to type in the code, and then another physical lock button at the top that is used to trigger the deadbolt. Personally, after having both a keypad deadbolt with a touchscreen and physical buttons, I vastly prefer the tactile feedback offered by real keys.

Moving onto the Kwikset SmartCode 270, you’ll find that the form factor stays the same outside of swapping the physical keypad for a touchscreen. The touchpad is a bit sleeker-looking and pairs well with modern home designs, so do keep that in mind.

Really, that’s where the differences stop. Both the SmartCode 260 and 270 feature the SmartKey rekey technology, which is my favorite function of Kwikset locks. You simply insert the existing key, turn halfway, depress a button, and then can rekey the lock to whatever key you use for the house already. This means you won’t have to pay a locksmith to rekey the lock, and it allows you to also change the locks without actually changing the locks.

You can purchase the Kwikset SmartCode 260 for $99.99 at Amazon and the SmartCode 270 for $119.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love having a keypad deadbolt on my home. It makes it much easier to let guests in without having to give them a physical key, and it also means I don’t have to fish a key ring out of my pocket when arriving home either. Kwikset’s latest keypad deadbolts make it quite simple to let guests in and out this holiday season as well.

Both locks feature auto-locking technology which triggers the deadbolt within 30 seconds or 1, 3, 5, or 10-minutes after the door is unlocked. On top of that, you can program up to 50 user codes and 10 one-time codes, ranging from four to eight digits long. This means that everyone in the family can have their own code, and one-time guests don’t have to have permanent access to your home once they leave either.

So, if you have friends or family coming over this holiday season, be sure that their entry and exit are as smooth as possible by adding a keypad deadbolt to your door.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!