SanDisk’s 2022 model 190MB/s 512GB Extreme microSD hits Amazon low at $72 (Reg. $109)

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $71.99 shipped. This one hit Amazon for the first time back in June at $109, and after dropping for the first time back in August to $80, today’s deal marks the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and a new all-time low. Delivering a notable up to 190MB/s, this 2022 release is among the fastest microSD in its class, making for a notable addition to your camera or drone rig (among other things). You’re looking at a 4K and 5K UHD-ready microSD card with UHS speed class 3 (U3) and video speed class 30 (V30) as well A2 app loading (4000 read IOPS, 2000 write IOPS). Head below for some ongoing deals on the smaller capacity models in the latest SanDisk Extreme microSD family.

More 2022 SanDisk Extreme microSD card deals:

While we are talking SanDisk, Western Digital also unleashed its latest portable solid-state drive today. Featured this morning as part of our ongoing effort to highlight the latest and greatest in the world of gadgets and more, you can get all of the details on the new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40 right here. The short form version is that you’re looking at a dual Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) portable SSD that’s capable of speeds up to 2,700MB/s. Hit up our launch coverage for more.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC features:

Pair with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER SD and microSD to achieve maximum speeds (sold separately)

Up to 130MB/s write speeds for fast shooting (Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending upon host device interface, usage conditions and other factors. 1MB=1,000,000 bytes.)

4K and 5K UHD-ready with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) (Compatible device required. Full HD (1920×1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), and 5K UHD (5120 X 2880) support may vary based upon host device, file attributes and other factors.

