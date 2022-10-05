WD just unveiled one of the fastest portable SSDs with its new Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40

Today, Western Digital is unveiling one of the fastest portable SSDs out there with the new PRO-G40. Officially known as the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD, WD is delivering a particularly rugged and protective portable solid-state solution today with modern specs and dual-mode NVMe featuring both Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) support. Now clocking in as one of the fastest portable SSDs on the market, it is available for purchase starting today, and you can get all of the details down below.

New SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD

Western Digital describes the new SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD as “the company’s most rugged offering to date” that allows professionals to “immerse themselves in the action wherever their work or vision takes them.”

The PRO-G40 SSD features a pro-grade enclosure with IP68 dust/water resistance, up to 4,000-pound crush resistance, and up to 3-meter drop resistance, according to today’s press release.

It delivers both Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface compatibility through a single port, something WD says eliminates the need to “have two different drives.”

The PRO-G40 SSD offers extreme speed and durability for real-time editing 4K/8K straight off the drive, smooth AR/VR rendering, or transferring daily workloads in quickly.

One of the fastest portable SSDs on the market

Now one of the fastest portable SSDs out there, it is capable of “super-fast speeds” up to 2700MB/s (1900MB/s write speeds) over the Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) interface. That means, according to WD, it can move 50GB in 30 seconds or less to “power through even the most demanding workloads” while an aluminum core acts as a heatsink of sorts to keeps things efficient during intensive work sessions and transfers.

The new SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD is now available for purchase at $229.99 for the 1TB and $449.99 for the 2TB variant with a five-year warranty. Listings are now live on Amazon and directly from Western Digital.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Now clearly, your average user isn’t going to require the dual-mode Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) and USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), never mind being willing to shell out $450 for a 2TB portable storage solution – there are far more affordable options out there that will work just fine. Having said that, this is indeed one of the fastest portable SSDs on the market and with some of the highest-end protection specs we have seen yet. If you’re a serious content creation professional, whether that be out in the field on shoots, navigating through rougher terrain with a drone setup, or are just looking for something that delivers some serious speed that can take a beating, the SanDisk Professional PRO-G40 SSD should probably be on your radar.

