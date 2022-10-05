Under Armour takes extra 30% off outlet styles: Joggers, jackets, sweatshirts, more

Ali Smith -
30% off from $15

Under Armour is currently offering an extra 30% off outlet styles with code SAVE30 at checkout. Plus, if you spend $100 on this order, Under Armour is giving you $20 to spend on your next purchase. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Update your cold weather gear with the Armour Fleece Jogger Pants that are currently marked down to just $22 and originally sold for $55. These pants have a fleece lining to help keep you warm and a tapered hem that’s highly flattering. They feature a small logo on the side and you can choose from five versatile color options. Plus, Under Armour has a similar option for women that are priced at just $24, as well. Be sure to check out the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Kirkland’s updates your home for Fall with up to ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: House of Da Vinci...
Cuisinart’s 2-burner gas griddle cooks bacon, bur...
Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong $44, Paper M...
Satechi’s USB4 9-in-1 hub packs 8K HDMI into a Ma...
Take your coffee grinding next level with a best-sellin...
Logitech’s popular MX Keys Mini keyboard sees rar...
WD just unveiled one of the fastest portable SSDs with ...
Load more...
Show More Comments