MSI’s refurb RTX 3080 / 11th Gen. i7 desktop is made for 1440p gaming at $1,640 (Orig $2,500)

Woot is currently offering a selection of gaming PCs, components, and more on sale. Our favorite discount is the MSI AEGIS RS 11 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Desktop for $1,639.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Down from a $2,500 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This desktop packs a punch when it comes to gaming or content creation. Leveraging Intel’s 11th Generation i7 processor and the RTX 3080 GPU, you’ll be able to play games at 1440p and even inch up to 4K as well. There’s also a 1TB NVMe SSD which will easily store your games and data. We went hands-on with the system last year and found it to be a solid choice for those who don’t want to build their own PC but still want to game. Ships with a 180-day MSI warranty.

Leverage some of your savings to pick up this secondary 1TB NVMe SSD to keep more games stored offline. At $58 on Amazon, you’ll find the drive packs speeds of up to 2.2GB/s which makes it a solid secondary drive for your system. While you could go with something like a traditional 1TB HDD for $40, which is $18 below its NVMe counterpart, you’ll see speeds drop drastically and also have to deal with extra wires and cables as well as a larger footprint.

Don’t forget that HyperX’s white and pink Pulsefire Haste Ultra-Lightweight gaming mouse is on sale for its all-time low price of $30 at Amazon. Normally $50, this $20 discount allows you to enjoy an ultra-lightweight mouse at your new gaming setup. Then, check out the discount we found on Acer’s 1440p 165Hz monitor yesterday, which is down to $200 from a $350 normal going rate, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

MSI AEGIS RS 11 Desktop features:

MSI Aegis RS (Tower) Gaming Desktop, Intel Core i7-11700K, GeForce RTX 3080, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, WiFi 6, Liquid Cooling, USB Type-C, VR-Ready, Windows 10 Home Adv. (11TE-089US)

