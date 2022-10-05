Acer’s Nitro 27-inch 165Hz 1440p gaming monitor sees $150 discount to new $200 low

Amazon is offering the Acer Nitro 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. Delivering QHD resolution at twice the pixel density of 1080p, you’ll find this display is the perfect option for a mid-range setup. I prefer to game at 1440p because it gives me a balance between quality and performance when used with the RX 6750 XT or RTX 3060. Plus, this monitor packs a 165Hz refresh rate, which makes it great for fast-paced FPS games as well. You’ll find DisplayPort as well as two HDMI ports on the back for hooking up multiple devices at one time. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up this North Bayou monitor mount that features full-motion and a gas spring at $27 once you clip the on-page coupon on Amazon. It supports displays ranging from 17- to 30-inches and up to 19.8-pounds. I much prefer monitors mounted on arms like this because it cleans up my desk space and gives me more room for products, devices, and more.

Continue the battlestation upgrades by picking up CORSAIR’s K65 RGB Mini 60% mechanical keyboard that’s on sale for all-time low of $48. Down from $110, this is a 56% discount and makes now the perfect time to add it to your setup. Going with a 60% keyboard will save on desk space without compromising on build quality, as CORSAIR is still using a fully-mechanical design here.

Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor features:

Fasten your seatbelt: The Nitro XZ270U 27″ curved zero-frame monitor with WQHD resolution delivers the incredible. Crisp, true-to-life colors come alive with the amazing 2560 x 1440 resolution, allowing you to enjoy High-Definition entertainment in the comfort of your home. The wide view angle technology lets you share what’s on your screen with friends and family as colors stay true no matter what angle you’re viewing from. Incredible 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio and rapid response time ensure your games, work and movies are smooth and look as epic as possible.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

