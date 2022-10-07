New all-time lows bring Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 to as low as $851 (Save $149+)

After seeing Samsung’s more flagship foldable fall to a new all-time low with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 yesterday, Amazon is now carrying over those savings to the smaller folding smartphone experience. Marking a new all-time low, you can now score the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB Android Smartphone for $899.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $1,060, today’s offer is undercutting our previous mention by $26 in order to deliver the best discount ever. There’s a total of $160 in savings, as well. Plus, save on the 128GB capacity, which now sits at an all-time low of $851.48 from the usual $1,000 price tag.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU.

Stepping up to an even more capable experience, we’re also tracking an all-time low on the higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 4. This week started off with Samsung’s flagship folding smartphone experience dropping to its best price ever of $1,500, which is down from the usual $1,800 retail price that the handset launched with just two months ago. We haven’t seen all too many price cuts so far, and today’s offer now gives you a chance to lock-in the internal 7.6-inch display that centered around the very same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip as the Flip 4 above for less.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!