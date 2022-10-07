Google’s original wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers 24/7 recording at $100 low (Save 33%)

Home Depot is now offering the original wired Google Nest Video Doorbell for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching around $150 these days, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and a new all-time low. This is one of the first discounts in months and below our previous $113 mention. Nest Video Doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps an eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home thanks to its 1080p sensor. There’s also the perk of 24/7 recording, that rounds out the package you can read more about over at 9to5Google.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $50 price point.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find all of the week’s other best offers now live as we head into the weekend. There are plenty of devices for equipping Assistant, as well as other digital voice companion like Siri and Alexa with new smart lighting and security at some of the lowest prices yet.

Nest Video Doorbell wired features:

With the Nest wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

