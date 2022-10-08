Save $250 on ASUS’ ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor at low of $300, more

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $550, this solid $250 price drop marks a new all-time Amazon low price. This ROG Swift monitor comes with a blazing-fast 360Hz refresh rate alongside NVIDIA G-SYNC support and ASUS’ Ultra-Low Motion Blur technology to eliminate screen tearing which detracts from the gaming experience. The immersion is further enhanced by HDR10 support which is built-in for “more realistic visuals” that have deeper colors and contrast when compared to normal SDR displays. Connectivity to this ASUS monitor is handled over the HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4 port to fully utilize the resolution and refresh rate with a USB hub integrated for connecting additional peripherals. You even get a desk mounting kit with the monitor. Head below for more computer monitor deals we’re tracking.

More monitor deals:

After checking out these monitors, be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to get into PC gaming? We’re currently tracking a deal on the Skytech Chronos i5/32GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Gaming Desktop down at its low price of $1,600. While prices for desktop hardware have been dropping across the board as availability gets better, you may not want to build out your own PC. Instead, you can grab the Skytech desktop that comes equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i5-12600K CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU for a powerful gaming experience.

ASUS ROG Swift 24.5-inch 1080p 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QNR is the ideal gaming monitor for esports and fast-paced action games where every millisecond counts. It’s the difference between victory and defeat.

For the first time ever, competitive gamers can now get an accurate measurement of its system’s latency for the best gaming experience ever.

HDR delivers visuals with a wider color range and higher contrast than traditional monitors for more realistic visuals. Experience color and brightness that exceed that of ordinary displays.

Experience incredibly smooth, tear-free gameplay at refresh rates up to 360Hz with NVIDIA ultra-low motion blur, a technology that uses backlight strobing to reduce motion blur to give you supersmooth moving visuals.

