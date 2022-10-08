Save 35% on Govee’s 32.8-feet of Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strips down at $19.50

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering 32.8 feet of its Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strips for $19.49 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to get this price. Normally going for $30, this 35% discount comes within $1.50 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these light strips are a great addition to smart home your ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

While this price point is among the lowest currently offered by Govee, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $17. Unlike the featured strips above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also tracking a deal on Govee’s new Glide Hexa Pro Smart LED Light Panels at the second-best price to date of $195. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app.

Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strip features:

Convenient Voice Control: Work with Alexa and Google Assistant, Govee LED strip lights could be controlled easily. Power on/off, adjust brightness, or change colors to create the atmosphere needed for your morning routine, parties, or movie nights.

Multiple Control Options: Easily operate your smart LED strip lights with the Govee Home app, remote controller, or control box. The Govee Home app gives you access to over 16 million colors, 64 scene modes, and a host of incredible features.

Enhanced Music Mode: With a built-in, highly sensitive mic, the LED lights can sync with your favorite music easily. Relax after a long day with soft music and soft lighting in calm mode or liven up the party in dynamic mode.

