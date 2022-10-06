Govee Glide Hexa Pro smart modular light panels hit second-best price at $195 (Save $55)

Govee is now offering the second-best price to date on its new Glide Hexa Pro Smart LED Light Panels. On sale for one of the first times, you can now score the modular smart lights at $194.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag while delivering $55 in savings. We’ve only seen the kit sell for less once in the past, and that was just $10 less back in August. Much like other Govee lights that we’ve reviewed in the past, these new Glide Hexa Pro panels sport modular form-factors for placing up on your wall in a number of ways. Each one is designed like a 3D cube, which lets you pull off some eye-catching smart lighting displays that integrate into Alexa, Assistant, and the companion smartphone app. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If the more novel 3D design of the featured lighting panels aren’t really catching your eye, Govee’s standard Glide Hexa Light Panels are worth a look at a slightly more affordable price. You’ll currently pay $180 on Amazon, delivering much of the same modular, colorful lighting into your space with a wall-mounted design. The entire setup intregrates with Alexa and Google Assistant just the same, and sports all of the other smart home integrations, too.

Amongst all of the other price cuts live this week on the smart home front, we recently saw GE’s LED+ Color Changing Tile Panels go up for grabs with some notable savings attached. These aren’t quite as notable lights as the lead deal, but arrive at a much more affordable $25 price tag.

More on the Govee Glide Hexa Pro panels:

Govee Glide Hexa Pro LED Light Panels to bring brand-new 3D lighting effects. With the smart control, you can design your unique 3D lighting with the RGBIC hexagon LED light panels. 10 panels are included in one packaging. You could design your unique lighting with 25 panels at most.

