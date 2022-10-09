Save 20% on GoPro’s HERO 10 Black with Accessory Bundle at new low of $400

Amazon is now offering the GoPro HERO 10 Black with Accessory Bundle for $399.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Here you will get the HERO 10 Black action camera, which features a 23-megapixel sensor capable of capturing 5.3K video and the GP2 SOC. The accessory bundle will net you a total of two batteries to keep on recording while traveling alongside the Shorty mini extension pole and grip, a magnetic swivel clip, and even a camera case to keep your gear safe while out and about. While the HERO 11 recently launched, this camera is still quite capable and worth considering for your next adventure. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash and already have GoPro accessories, you could instead pick up the HERO 10 Black itself for just $360 after clipping the on-page coupon. This deal comes within $10 of the best price we’ve tracked throughout 2022 so far. Here you get the camera, a single rechargeable battery, gear for a single sticky mount, a USB cable, and a carrying case to hold everything. Not only can you take this camera out on adventures, but you can use it as a 1080p webcam with this USB cable for your work meetings or even streaming.

If you’re going to use your GoPro for streaming and are looking to upgrade your lighting setup, you could grab 32.8-feet of Govee Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Strips for $19.50. Here you’ll get two 16.4-foot rolls of lighting to customize your office. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights.

GoPro HERO 10 Black + Accessory Bundle features:

This amazing deal comes with everything you need to capture awesome GoPro footage packed into a convenient case. It features the all-out speed and ultimate ease of the most powerful GoPro ever, HERO10 Black. Its new GP2 chip shoots 5.3K video with double the frame rate, 23MP photos and HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization in all modes. It’s also cloud connected—your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud while it’s charging.5 With a GoPro subscription and the Quik app, you get easy-to-use tools to edit your footage and a place to keep your best shots. This bundle also includes two popular mounts. Shorty (Mini Extension Pole + Tripod) is the perfect little partner for positioning your camera to get the best shot. Magnetic Swivel Clip sticks to metal surfaces3 or can be clipped your gear. A spare battery tops it all off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!