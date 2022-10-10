Best Buy launches fall flash sale with all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7, Beats, much more

As Amazon prepares to usher in its first wave of holiday-worthy discounts in just a few short hours, Best Buy is now stepping in with its own sale to counter the fall Prime Day festivities. Live now through the next few days, the 48-hour sale is marking down a collection of tech from Apple’s latest to home theater upgrades, best-in-class ANC headphones, and more. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $25, and the deals aren’t locked behind a membership program. We’re expecting to see Amazon match many of these offers once the Prime Day savings officially go live, too.

Amongst all of the discounts, Our top pick is marking down the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm GPS + Cellular style to $379. That’s down from the original $529 price tag in order to score you a $150 price cut and a new all-time low. While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still provides a capable fitness tracking experience for far less than Series 8.

There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience.

Then be sure to check out all of the other discounts up for grabs in the Best Buy fall flash sale. There are plenty of ways to get in on the pre-holiday savings while scoring the best discounts of the year so far.

Apple Watch Series 7 features:

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design. Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app. Take an ECG anytime, anywhere Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app.

