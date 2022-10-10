LG’s Ultragear 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor falls $400 to new all-time low of $900, more

Amazon is now offering the LG Ultragear 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor for $899.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this 31% discount, or a solid $400 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This is one of the latest gaming monitors from LG and comes equipped with a 4K IPS panel that has a base refresh rate of 144Hz with the ability to overclock it to 160Hz over the DisplayPort connection; the HDMI 2.1 ports are limited to 4K 144Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility are present here to eliminate screen tearing from games that detract from immersion. VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and HDR10 support mean your games will look great with the 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut backing it up. Head below for more monitor deals.

More monitor deals:

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals like the monitors above. If you’ve been wanting to jump into PC gaming but don’t want to build a system yourself, you could grab the Skytech Chronos i5/32GB//RTX 3070 Desktop for $1,600. This computer comes equipped with an Intel 12th Gen i5-12600K CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 GPU for a powerful gaming experience. The 32GB of DDR5 RAM is paired with 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage to store all your games with quick access for those large files as well.

LG Ultragear 32-inch 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

Experience the flawless imagery and stunning graphics of a 4k gaming monitor from LG. The LG UltraGear™ 32-inch Gaming Monitor (32GQ950-B) takes creating, browsing the web, and exploring virtual worlds to the next level. This 32-inch monitor is designed with the capabilities necessary to thrive in competitive gaming. 144Hz of speed provides the optimal refresh rate for fast, smooth gameplay. Regardless of the genre or the level of your gaming, a 144Hz gaming monitor is your ticket to an immersive gaming experience. LG’s 32-Inch 4k Gaming Monitor is NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible. A monitor with G-SYNC® compatibility is what you need to reduce the risk of interruption from screen tearing and stutter.

