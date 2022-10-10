Eve HomeKit sensors, cameras, more go on sale ahead of Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale

Eve’s fall Prime Day offers are now going live at Amazon with price cuts across its lineup of HomeKit-enabled gear. Shipping is free for all of the accessories, too, and you’ll have to clip the on-page coupon for everything to lock in the savings. Our top pick is the new Eve Room Air Quality Monitor with Thread at $69.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date at 20% off while coming within $5 of the all-time low set just once before a few months ago. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Dive into our launch coverage for all the details and then head below for more.

Amazon is now also offering one of the very first discounts on the all-new Eve Outdoor Cam. Dropping down to $219.99 when clipping the on-page coupon, this delivers $30 in savings from the usual $250 price tag alongside one of the best discounts yet. Having just launched earlier this summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Other Eve HomeKit accessories:

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!