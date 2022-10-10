WD_BLACK’s officially-licensed 7,000MB/s 1TB PS5 SN850 SSD hits all-time low at $135

Amazon is now offering the officially-licensed WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe Solid-State Drive for PlayStation 5 at $134.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $180 at Amazon and now listed at $150 directly from WD, this is a new all-time low, almost $15 under our previous mention, and the best price we have tracked. While you will find other compatible models out there, this one is specifically licensed for PS5 consoles, allowing you to both store and play games directly from its 1TB of storage. The 2TB model is still sitting at the $259.99 Amazon low, down from the up to $300 it has fetched over the last two months there. This model clocks in at 7,000MB/s with a built-in heatsink, the expected M.2 form-factor, and a PlayStation-themed blue LED. More details below.

If the official licensing moniker found on the model above isn’t overly important to you, there are other options for less that are still compatible. The standard edition WD_BLACK 500GB SN850, for example, that runs at the same speed as our lead deal starts at $80 shipped for the 500GB model on Amazon right now.

Just be sure to scope out our recent hands-on review of the latest model WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSD that runs even faster than the aforementioned models at up to 7,300 MB/s. It’s not quite as affordable, but it is the latest tech from the brand’s gaming lineup and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here. Yesterday’s edition of Tested with 9to5Toys also highlighted a notable portable solution with OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD.

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 NVMe PS5 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles (For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit SN850 HS PS5 page on WD_BLACK site.)

All-in-one heatsink SSD design installs easily in the M.2 expansion slot

Hold up to 50 games with up to 2TB of added storage (Number of games based on a 36GB average per game. The number of games will vary based on file size, formatting, other programs, and factors. 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.)

