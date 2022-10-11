Alexa and Google Assistant Kasa smart home gear from $10: Bulbs, Switches, plugs, more

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is serving up deep price drops on Kasa smart home gear. The no-hub required Google Assistant- and Alexa-compatible gear was already some of the more affordable options out there and with today’s fall Prime Day deals are now even more so. With price drops starting from $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, now’s as good a time as any to make your living space more intelligent, expand your existing smart home capabilities, or jump in for the very first time. Head below for some of our top Kasa smart bulb, power strip, light switch, and camera deals.

Fall Prime Day Kasa Smart Home deals:

Day 1 of the Fall Prime Day event is now underway, or should we say Prime Days. The event is scheduled to last from early morning October 11 right through to midnight (local time) on October 12. Deals will be spread out across both days – some will last the entire 48-hour duration and some won’t – so be sure to stay locked to our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub and Twitter feed to make sure you don’t miss out.

Kasa Smart Plug Mini features:

Voice control: Kasa smart plugs that work with Alexa and Google Home Assistant. Enjoy the hands free convenience of controlling any home electronic appliances with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Easy set up and use: 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection required. Plug in, open the case app, follow the simple instructions and enjoy

Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules set your smart plug to automatically turn on and off any home electronic appliances such as lamps, fan, humidifier, Christmas lights etc.

Smart Outlet Control from Anywhere: Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation.



FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!