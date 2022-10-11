Amazon’s Champion sale offers apparel from just $6 shipped: Sweatshirts, joggers, more

Ali Smith -
AmazonFashionChampion
50% off from $6

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering Champion apparel and underwear up to 50% off with deals starting at $6 shipped. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie that’s marked down to $25 and regularly is priced at $38. Today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low and you can choose from an array of color options. With cooler air approaching this is a great option for everyday wear and it pairs nicely with joggers, shorts, jeans, chino pants, and more. Plus, it has a kangaroo pouch, attached hood, and fleece interior to help keep you warm. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out Amazon’s Under Armour Sale as well.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
