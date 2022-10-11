Under Armour deals from $8 shipped during Amazon’s Prime Day

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off Under Armour shoes, apparel, and gear with pricing starting at just $8. Plus, all Prime members receive free delivery across the board. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 3-Pack Training Cotton Crew Socks for men that are marked down to $9 and regularly are priced at $13. This is a new Amazon all-time low and would make a fantastic stocking stuffer for the holiday season. These socks have a mesh panelling to promote breathability and a stretch fabric to give you comfort. They’re also great for workout shoes or boots alike. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

