AncestryDNA Genetic Test hits one of its best prices ever at $49 (Reg. $99), 23andMe, more

As part of the fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the most popular DNA test kits so you can uncover the historical origins of your bloodline and family (among other things). One standout option on tap today is the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test at $49 shipped. Regularly $99, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we have tracked all year outside of a brief on-page coupon offer several months ago that delivered the same deal. This option is the most affordable option at Amazon among the particularly popular and trustworthy options we are now tracking discounts on. It sources 1,800 regions for a “more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights.” AncestryDNA’s SideView technology will show you “which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent” and help you to build your family tree through history with no additional lab fees. Head below for more fall Prime Day DNA test kit deals.

We are also tracking some additional Prime Day DNA test kit deals including some of the popular 23andMe options:

Now all you need is a sweet new iPad to view your DNA test kit results. Any computer or tablet, or even smartphone will do the trick, but it probably won’t be as fun as doing it on Apple’s latest gorgeous iPad Air 5 starting at $519 I bet. Be sure to stay locked to our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale hub and Twitter feed to make sure you don’t miss out on the rest of major discounts now live.

AncestryDNA Genetic Ethnicity Test features:

A FEW SIMPLE STEPS: Discover your DNA story with our easy-to-follow instructions. Simply activate your DNA kit online and return your saliva sample in the prepaid package to our state-of-the-art lab. In roughly six to eight weeks, your results will be ready online.

TOP-SELLING CONSUMER DNA TEST: From your origins in over 1,800 regions to the most connections to living relatives, no other DNA test kit delivers an experience as unique and interactive as an AncestryDNA kit.

ETHNICITY ESTIMATES AND INHERITANCE: A more precise ethnicity estimate with greater geographic detail and in-depth historical insights connects you to the places in the world where your story started—and with our specialized SideView technology, we can show you which ethnicities were passed down to you from each parent, even without them taking a DNA test.

