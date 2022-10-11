Anova sous vide cookers up to $210 off for Prime Day: Nano 2022 low from $90, pro model, more

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, we are tracking some of the best deals of the year on Anova sous vide machines. Alongside a new all-time low on Instant’s variant at $70, you can now score the Anova Culinary Nano Sous Vide Precision Cooker at $90.24 shipped. Regularly $149, this is one of the best prices of the year, $9 under our previous mention, and the best we can find. Sitting as the most affordable model in the most popular sous vide brand’s lineup, it can handle everything from meats and fish to veggies and more as well as being “small enough to fit into your kitchen drawer for quick and easy storage, but powerful enough to prepare food for a table of four.“ You simply prep the ingredients for the water bath, drop them in there, and the Anova Nano takes care of the rest. More Anova Fall Prime Day deals below.

If you need more power or are looking to support larger groups worth of succulent water bath meals, dive into the rest of the Anova Fall Prime Day deals right here. The brand’s 1,000W and the pro model 1,200W variants are also marked down by up to $210 right now with prices starting from $123.50 shipped. Those deals, along with some of the brand’s vacuum sealers are waiting for you right here.

Just be sure to scope out the Instant Pot Prime Day sale event we featured early this morning for offers on its sought-after multi-cookers, dedicated air fryers, all-in-one ovens, and more. Joining deals on its electric Dutch ovens, we are tracking new all-time lows on its coffee makers as well. Then swing by our main fall Prime Day deal hub and home goods guide for more.

Anova Nano sous vide cooker features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

Small but mighty: The 12.8″ Anova Precision Cooker Nano stows away in any kitchen drawer next to the whisk and ladle, so your counters stay uncluttered and your favorite new cooking tool stays within reach. Nano easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fixed clamp, and is constructed of super durable plastic that’s easy to clean.

