ANYCUBIC fall Prime Day deals: Kobra Max FDM 3D Printer falls to new low of $525 (Save $225)

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day deals, the ANYCUBIC storefront is offering deals on its 3D printers and accessories starting from $11. Leading the way here is the Kobra Max FDM 3D Printer for $524.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $750, this 30% discount, or $225 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming with a 17.7×15.7×15.7-inch print volume, the Kobra Max is perfect for those looking to print larger models with ANYCUBIC’s LeviQ Leveling Function testing 25 points across the build plate to account for an uneven level for higher print success. This build plate is also removable and flexible so getting off those smaller prints will be as easy as twisting the plate. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more about this printer. Head below for more ANYCUBIC deals.

We’re also tracking a deal on the ANYCUBIC Photon Mono 4K Resin 3D Printer for $191.99 for Prime members. Coming equipped with a 6.23-inch monochrome 4K LCD and a matrix of UV LEDs, the Photon Mono 4K is capable of curing a layer in just 1.5 seconds with the LCD having a “4x longer lifespan than RGB screens.” The build volume measures 132x80x165mm which is large enough for printing out tabletop game models and other toys as well. If you currently have an FDM 3D printer and want to get started in the world of resin, this is the printer for you. You can also grab a 500g container of printing resin for $10.50 during this limited-time savings event.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Max FDM 3D Printer features:

Large Build Size: ANYCUBIC KOBRA MAX 3D Printer comes with a large build volume of 17.7 x 15.7 x 15.7 in. / 45 x 40 x 40 cm, which is enough for daily and household using, providing you larger printing space and more choices of creation.

Stronger Construction & Higher Precision: ANYCUBIC KOBRA MAX 3D Printer is equipped with double thread Z-axis moving construction. It can minimize the shaking, does not lose steps and more model details can be restored.

Filament Runout Detection: Equipped with a filament runout sensor, it can monitor the supply of filament intelligently. If your printer runs out of filament, it will stop automatically without losing your printing progress.

