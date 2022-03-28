Review: Anycubic’s new Kobra/Max are its most affordable and feature-packed 3D printers yet

Today, Anycubic is revealing two new options into its arsenal of FDM 3D printers. Entering as an entirely new series of machines, the just-released Anycubic Kobra and Kobra Max arrive at two different price points with features to match. Now after going hands-on with them, we’re highlighting why inclusions like auto-leveling heated beds, touchscreen displays, and an integrated direct extruder make these some of the best options on the market.

Anycubic launches new Kobra and Kobra Max 3D printers

Joining the brand’s stable of other 3D printers, today is seeing the Anycubic Kobra series debut. Delivering two different models, the new lineup has an entry-level solution in the standard Kobra joined by an even more premium model thanks to the Kobra Max.

Both of the new 3D printers share quite a bit of features, and notably stand out from one another mostly in size. The standard Kobra offering enters with a 8.7- by 8.7- by 9.8-inch print bed, while the Max version of Anycubic’s latest steps up to an 15.7- by 15.7- by 17.7-inch form-factor. In more palatable terms, the smaller of the two will be able to print more typical models and most things from the likes of Thingiverse or Cults3D. But if you have a larger 3D printing application in mind, the Max will have enough space for anything you can throw at it.

Each one sports a printed heat bead backed by a spring steel build plate, which helps keep prints sticking to the bed during the printing process, which is certainly a big deal when trying to create larger models. And making for a first on the Anycubic side of things, the standard Kobra 3D printer sports an integrated direct extruder to help keep its compact size in check. This has the trade-off of no filament run-out detection, but effectively helps with precision printing. We previously explored what that means in another 3D printer review, but all you need to know is that it’s yet another addition that keeps the detail in your final products.

Now available for purchase direct from Anycubic, the new Kobra series start at $299 for the standard model. Upgrading the larger version carries with it a steeper $569 price tag.

9to5Toys’ Take

Ahead of today’s review, I’ve been testing out both of the new Anycubic Kobra 3D printers over the past few weeks. Logging roughly 100 hours of combined print time on both of the models so far, I have to say that I am quite impressed by what the brand’s latest brings to the table.

I’ve previously been quite the big fan of Anycubic’s lineup of printers, especially when it comes to more entry-level offerings for those just getting started. Now the new Kobra and Kobra Max models continue the trend of offering those ease of use features that make getting up and running a breeze, but with two different price points that sandwich the likes of the Vyper I reviewed in the past.

For starters, there is the auto-leveling bed features which work just as flawlessly this time around. It’s an inclusion that has completely changed the game of 3D printing for me and the biggest highlight for the Kobra, especially considering Anycubic was able to pack the feature in the $299 price tag.

Not completely perfect print bed adhesion, but pretty stellar for a 20-hour print

As far as the actual results, I spent a bit more time with the Anycubic Kobra Max over the past few weeks than its smaller counterpart, but both seem to fair quite similarly. That’s to say print lines are super crisp and complements the print bed adhesion to avoid any kinds of spaghetti-fied prints. It’s also worth pointing out that the motors are actually much quieter from my testing compared to the Vyper I used before, though the larger cooling fans do kind of offset that.

All said and done, the new Anycubic Kobra and Kobra Max deliver some additional options in the lineup to consider if the existing entry-level options won’t cut it. The smaller model is easily going to be my new go-to recommendation for someone just looking to get in the 3D printer game for the first time, with its impressive set of features only being more eye-catching thanks to the $299 price tag.

Then there’s the Kobra Max 3D printer, which makes for an even more compelling Anycubic experience. That larger print size certainly won’t be for everyone, but if you’re like me and have struggled with more compact offerings in the past, the larger print bed makes for a worthwhile upgrade; bringing all of the features that I’ve been accustomed to with its more user-friendly machines tackles some of the issues I’ve had with more prosumer options in the past. Just because I want a more capable machine doesn’t mean I want to give up the comforts of a beginner, and Anycubic has satisfied that with the Kobra Max.

