ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat drops to $173 low (Save $47), plus accessories from $60

Joining all of the other fall Amazon Prime Day discounts already live on smart home gear, the retailer is now marking down the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit to $173.13 shipped. Down from its usual $220 going rate, this is a new all-time low at 21% off while beating our previous mention by $20. This is $5 under the Prime Day sale from back over the summer, too. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the season’s change and making sure you’re ready for both hot and cold temperatures ahead of winter. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

While it won’t deliver quite as rich of a feature set, the new Alexa-enabled ecobee SmartThermostat at $159.99 is delivering a new all-time low. This recent release trades in the Siri support found above in favor of a more affordable $190 going rate, which is now $30 off. Alongside just coming centered around Alexa, this smart climate change upgrade lacks a bundled temperature sensor while sporting much of the same design as above at a new all-time low.

Compatible with either of the smart thermostats above, you can also ave on a pair of the ecobee SmartSensors for $59.49 at Amazon. Down from $80, this is also marking of the best discounts of the year and delivers some added security into your ecobee setups. These devices are great for monitoring whether a door has been opened or whether you forgot to close a window and can help with automating your AC this summer, so things don’t kick on if a window is open.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

