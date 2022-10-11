HYPER Prime Day: Metal MacBook docks 51% off, colorful iMac USB-C hubs from $32, more

As part of the fall Prime Day savings event, the official HYPER Amazon storefront is now offering some particularly notable price drops on the brand’s iMac, MacBook, and desktop USB-C hubs from $32 shipped. HYPER is well known for its high-quality HDMI dock and USB-C hub solutions, in many cases delivering precision milled aluminum enclosures with designs made to match your Apple gear, much like the iMac USB-C Hub on sale here today (with matching colorful faceplates) that sits on the front bezel of the machine to bring additional I/O around from the backside for convenient accessibility. Today’s deals are up to 51% off the going rates with on-page coupons, some of the lowest totals we have tracked on the models featured in the brand’s fall Prime Day sale, and you’ll find everything detailed down below.

Fall Prime Day HYPER sale:

HyperDrive iMac USB-C 5-port Hub $32 (Reg. $50)

Designed to look like an extension of your iMac with 7 iMac color matching faceplates included…easy access to memory cards, USB storage, or charging devices.2 x USB-C 5Gbps, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps and 1x USB-A 5Gbps 7.5W.

HyperDrive 10-in-2 USB-C Dock $63.50 (Reg. $130)

Turns two USB-C ports into 10 ports with 2 x 4K 60Hz HDMI, 3 x USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet, MicroSD/SD, 60W USB-C power delivery, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HyperDrive 8-in-2 USB-C Hub $49 (Reg. $100)

HyperDrive Mac USB C Hub with additional 4K Mini DisplayPort. Turns 2 USB-C into 8 ports…Hi-Res 4K HDMI + 4K MiniDP…two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery (PD) & Data (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W.

HyperDrive Duo 7-in-2 USB C Adapter $72 (Reg. $95)

Magnetic Strip Mounting…USB-C port that can transfer your data at a speed of 40Gbps, 5K Video resolution, and fast charging 100W power delivery…MicroSD/SD card slots.

You’ll find the rest of the Fall Prime Day HYPER sale right here and be sure to swing by our master deal hub for an overview of all the most notable discounts now live.

HyperDrive 8-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

HyperDrive Mac USB C Hub with additional 4K Mini DisplayPort. Turns 2 USB-C into 8 ports on 16″ 2020, 2019 – 2016 13″ 15″/ MacBook Air 2020 2019

Hi-Res 4K HDMI + 4K MiniDP: Experience crystal clear 4K HDMI/MiniDP video on compatible 4K monitors for brilliant high-resolution display. *Requires a direct HDMI to HDMI or MiniDP to MiniDP/DP connection.

Dual USB-C Data & Power Delivery: HyperDrive is the only MacBook Pro/Air hub with two USB-C ports that support Power Delivery (PD) & Data (40Gbps/100W + 5Gbps/60W). High-Speed USB-C(the first USBC port on the hub) delivers the fastest USB-C capable of 40Gbps data transfer, 5K video output, and 100W power delivery, all at the same time.

