Best Amazon fall Prime Day 2022 deals: Save on latest from Apple and Google, TVs, much more

Following up its original sale back over the summer, Amazon is now ringing in the start of the holiday shopping season by launching a new fall Prime Day savings event. Like always, the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Alongside Amazon getting in on the savings, various other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are also launching their own savings events to compete. Below, you’ll find all of the best fall Prime Day 2022 Early Access deals across a range of categories, like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Best Prime Day deals now going live in fall sale

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day Early Access deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Amazon sets the stage with fall Early Access sale

This is Amazon’s fall shopping event after all, and so the brand’s in-house hardware devices are taking center stage for all of the Prime Day discounts this time around. So far, deep discounts have already been launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.

Best Apple Prime Day deals now also live

Over on the Apple front for the new Prime Early Access sale, 2022 is already seeing some of the best discounts of the shopping event, courtesy of our favorite Cupertino company. Ranging from deep clearance on M1 machines to the very first price cuts on all-new Apple Watch models and more, there are plenty of all-time lows available. These are some of the best discounts to date across many of the Apple releases, and make for some of the more eye-catching offers from the Amazon Prime Early Access sale.

Google drops prices on latest Pixel 7 and more

Not to be outdone, Google is also rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of fall Prime Day sale this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases. More and more discounts are rolling out as part of the Prime Early Access sale, delivering the best prices of the fall season on all of the following Google and Android devices.

Google Pixel 7/Pro come bundled with up to $200 in Amazon gift cards starting at $599

All of the other best Prime Early Access deals:

Fall Prime Day storage from $20: SanDisk Portable SSD, microSD, more up to $290 off

Home Goods, Fitness, and Fashion savings await, too

Peloton Bike sees fall Prime Day discount to new all-time low of $1,225 (Save $220)

