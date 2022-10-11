iOttie Easy One Touch and Velox MagSafe car mounts on sale from $17 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of iOttie smartphone car mounts and chargers headlined by the Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount at $17 shipped. Normally fetching $25, this Prime-only offer is down from the usual $25 going rate in order to deliver 32% in savings. This is marking a new all-time low at cents under the Prime Day mention from earlier this summer, and is $2 below our previous mention. Delivering iOttie’s recently-refreshed One Touch mount, the brand’s latest in-car accessory arrives with a suction cup base and telescoping arm. Attaching to your dashboard or windshield, it’ll hold your iPhone or Android smartphone in-view for keeping an eye on navigation and the like. Plus, the mount can adjust to hold pretty much every device on the market from smaller iPhone 13 mini to flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max and everything else in-between. Head below for a full breakdown of what’s on sale.

iOttie One Touch car mounts on sale:

Alongside its standard adjustable car mounts that can fit just about any smartphone, there are also a collection of iOttie discounts applying to the MagSafe-enabled Velox lineup. These are designed specifically for iPhone 14 series handsets, as well as the 13 and 12 lineup, and are now down to some of the best prices yet.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features:

The Easy One Touch 5 Dash and Windshield Mount is the next generation top car mount in the U.S. Featuring the Patented Easy One Touch Mechanism, you can lock and release smartphones quickly with a one handed motion. Recognized for superior quality and sleek design, the new Easy One Touch 5 series features a new finish that complements modern automotive interiors.

