Lockly Smart Lock Prime deals: Secure Plus Latch Bluetooth lock falls to new low of $212

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a selection of Lockly Smart Deadbolt Locks and accessories starting from $58. Leading the way is the Lockly Secure Plus Latch Bluetooth Smart lock for $211.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $250, this 15% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This smart lock takes the position of your door handle and includes four different methods to unlock said door: the keypad, the fingerprint sensor, the app, or the physical backup key. The Lock uses Lockly’s patented peek-proof keypad with the display shuffling numbers around with the 3D fingerprint sensor reading your finger in just “0.5 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second.” Those who are set up with the app can control the lock from their phone with the ability to integrate Alexa or Assistant with an optional Wi-Fi hub link. Be sure to check out our review of the Pro version to get a better idea of what to expect and head below for additional Lockly deals.

More Lockly deals:

Lockly Secure Plus Bluetooth Smart Lock features:

3D Biometric fingerprint sensor is unlike other optical readers that can easily be tricked by using images of fingerprints.

Remotely lock and unlock your door or simply check the status from anywhere using the Lockly mobile app

Generate Offline Access that expire within a specific period of time you set to anyone needing access. Codes do not require users to download an app or have a Wi-Fi or Internet connection.

