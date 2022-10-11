Nanoleaf’s popular modular HomeKit lighting kits have never sold for less, now starting at $35

As one of our favorite smart home brands here at 9to5Toys, Nanoleaf makes some of the best and most unique HomeKit lighting out there. Now for its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a collection of new all-time lows across most of the lineup with free shipping attached. Leading the way, the new Lines HomeKit Light Starter Set has dropped down to $159. Down from $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $10 under our previous mention and delivering $40 in savings. You can also save on the 3-pack Expansion set at $54, down from $70 and also marking a new all-time low.

Delivering yet another unique addition to the Nanoleaf smart home stable, the new Lines pack all the same modularity that the brand is known for with a different take on ambient lighting. Each of the nine included Lines pair with an adapter and can be stuck up on the wall in various patterns. They then splash light against the wall and sport the same multicolor output that lets them play various effects on top of your typical adjustable color and brightness settings. Not to mention support with HomeKit, Siri, and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re more partial to the classic Nanoleaf panel looks that have earned the company its fame in the first place, you can also save on a series of starter kits and expansion panels. Also delivering new all-time lows, you can save on the following kits with HomeKit control, customizable lighting patterns, and all of the same modularity you’d expect.

Modular backlit smart light bars connect together to create virtually infinite designs. Design your own unique layouts for a stunning and futuristic ambient glow. Transform your favorite songs into a music festival light show in your own home. With the built-in Rhythm music sync, your light lines react and dance to the beat of your music in real-time.

