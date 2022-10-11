OnePlus 10 Pro sitting at second-best price of $650 (Save $200), Nord N20 at $230 low

Delivering another way to score one of the latest flagship Android smartphones, Amazon is now expanding its fall Prime Day sale to cover the the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB handset at $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, this $150 discount is delivering the second-best price to date only beaten once before. Those who need additional storage will also find the elevated 256GB model at $749.99, down from $870.

OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Alongside the latest flagship from OnePlus, Amazon is also marking down its recent Nord N20 5G smartphone, too. This more affordable offering is now even more so with a $70 discount attached that brings the unlocked device down to $229.99. That’s $20 under the lowest we’ve seen in the past.

Having just launched back in June, the most recent affordable OnePlus handset arrives in the form of the new Nord N20. Backed by 5G connectivity, this smartphone sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset. You’re also looking at 128GB of storage as well as 6GB of RAM, with the 4500mAh battery being powered by 33W fast charging that you can read all about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

OnePlus 10 Pro features:

Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the 10 Pro is capable of blazing-fast 5G speeds. Featuring a primary 48MP Sony IMX sensor, the 10 Pro captures stunning natural colors & can shoot up to 8k video. A versatile 50MP ultra-wide sensor shoots with an expansive 150º field-of-view, enabling you to take your creativity to a whole new level. The 10 Pro can process 64x more color information with the new OnePlus Billion Color Solution, allowing you to capture & reproduce the most accurate colors.

