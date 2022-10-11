Philips Hue discounts go live in Prime Day event: HomeKit bulbs, starter kits, more from $81

The Philips Hue fall Prime Day discounts are finally going live! Delivering markdowns across starter kits and other packages, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the White and Color Ambiance Bluetooth Smart Bulb 3-pack at $80.74. Down from $135, this is marking the third-best discount to date, lowest in over two months, and a total $54 in savings. A notable package for those just getting started in the Philips Hue ecosystem or expanding their existing setup, these bulbs feature both Zigbee and Bluetooth connectivity for working on their own or with the greater Hue environment. At just $22 each, this is a great way to add some multicolor lighting to your space or take advantage of HomeKit Adaptive Lighting and more. Other notable features include support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri as well as full color illumination. Head below for more.

Alongside the 3-bulb package above, those who want to add some ambiance into their setups can also save on Philips Hue Bluetooth Gradient Ambiance Smart Lightstrip. Now on sale for $120, this is down from the usual $180 price tag and delivering one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This is $2 under our previous mention and the second-best value yet.

As one of the latest additions to the Philips Hue ecosystem that launched just about a year ago, the Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip enters as a long-awaited option for bringing addressable RGB lighting into your space. It measures 6 feet in length and on top of pairing with the greater Hue ecosystem over Zigbee for Siri, Alexa, or Assistant integration, works by itself thanks to Bluetooth connectivity.

Plus, you can save on some bundles for kickstarting your setup, too:

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

