Roborock vac/mop fall Prime Day deals live on all models at up to $290 off starting from $180

The robotic vacuum Prime deals are rolling in now. The Roborock Prime Early Access Sale deals are now live from $180. Amazon made a second fall Prime Day sale official back at the end of September after rumors surfaced a couple weeks before that and we are now in full swing on the second major shopping event of the year. The Roborock deals on tap are delivering up to $290 off nearly its entire range of smart robotic vacuums. While the the E5 model deals are starting from $180, you’ll need to jump up to the Q5 model now listed at $300, or at least $130 off the going rate, to land smartphone control. From there, many of its mid-tier and higher-end autonomous smart cleaners are now at some of the best prices of the year with up to an additional $100 off the deals we have tracked over the last few months. Head below for a breakdown on all of the Roborock Prime Early Access deals.

Roborock Prime Early Access deals

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for the next 48 hours as we feverishly bring you all of the best price drops going live in the Prime Early Access sale – everything will land in this dedicated hub right here. We are working around the clock to ensure all of the best deals are highlighted so you can save hundreds on upcoming holiday gifts, upgrades for around the house, and much more.

Roborock S7MaxV+ features:

More Cleaning Less Emptying: Automatic dust collection gets up to 120-days without emptying. Multi-stage filtration system keeps the air in your home fresh and clean.

Keeps Out of Trouble with ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle: Using a camera for object recognition and structured light sensing, hazards are accurately identified and avoided. Equipped with LED light, keeps out of trouble in day or night.

Clean Hard and Far: Choose powerful 5100Pa maximum suction, or get up to 180 mins of runtime.

Mop Floors and Vacuum Carpets in One Go: Mop more effectively with sonic vibration technology. The mop lifts automatically when a carpet is detected to mop floors and vacuum carpets in one run.

Check in on family and pets from afar with video calling: Real-Time Video call to anywhere in your home through your robot, with the whole feed protected by high-level security.

