Amazon announces upcoming fall Prime Early Access sale ahead of holiday shopping season

After first holding its usual Prime Day celebration back over the summer, Amazon is now announcing today a second shopping event for its members. The upcoming Prime Early Access sale will deliver some early holiday discounts on thousands of items over the course of a 2-day shopping event.

Every year, Amazon breaks up the summer months by launching a holiday-worthy shopping event that buyers have come to know as Prime Day. After returning to the usual July time slot earlier in the year, Amazon is once again mixing things up by announcing a second deal event come next month.

This time around, we’re getting yet another two-day event that will officially kick off on Tuesday, October 11 and run through the end of October 12. The savings will go live at 3 a.m. EDT each morning, as the retailer refreshes its Gold Box-style daily deals. As per the usual here, every product category sold by the retailer will be getting in on the discounts, with many running through the entire event, too.

As expected, you’ll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the best deals throughout the two-day event. You can sign up for a FREE trial on this page before it automatically renews for a year or on a month-by-month basis. Either way, you’ll then have access to all of the best deals throughout the second Prime Day this fall.

This year’s new Prime Early Access sale also notably arrives following Amazon increasing the price of its membership earlier in 2022. Back when the news was announced, we mentioned that Amazon would have to be making the subscription a better value and since then we’ve seen some extra perks rolled into the membership and now today’s sale will hopefully offer another incentive for shoppers to make the most of their spending ahead of the holiday rush.

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional early Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. Just like how Amazon is setting the pace with an early sales event, we expect to see the same from Walmart and other retailers come October and beyond.

