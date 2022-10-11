Samsung Galaxy Gold Box goes live: S22 Ultra $310 off, Z Fold 4 from $1,390, more

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is delivering the second-best prices to date across Samsung’s lineup of latest unlocked Android smartphones and new all-time lows on the latest foldables. Leading the way is the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB for $889.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,200 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $310 in savings while marking the best we’ve seen since over the summer Prime Day sale.

As the new flagship handset in the Samsung stable, the Galaxy S22 Ultra arrives with a refreshed, yet similarly-squared off design as last year’s model. New this time around is an S Pen slot to channel some Galaxy Note energy, as well as a 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED panel and the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. That’s alongside 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and an improved 5,000mAh battery backed by 45W charging. Our launch day hands-on review details what to expect, and you can also save on the other Galaxy S22 series handsets plus much more below.

Other Samsung fall Prime Day deals:

Then be sure to keep it locked to our fall Prime Day hub for all of the other most notable offers this week. We’re breaking down the best of the best across everything from the latest from Apple and Google to other tech, home goods, and much more!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features:

For Gen Z, video isn’t just video. They think of it as a lifestyle – a universal language for how they learn, grow, express, talk, shop, connect, create, and fight boredom with their friends in real time. That’s why they’re demanding a mobile device that finally breaks all the rules of video and makes their everyday more epic than ever. Introducing Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the brilliant new smartphones designed specifically to break the rules of video to meet the needs of Gen Z’s native language.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!