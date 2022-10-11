Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum sees 39% drop to $599, matching previous Prime savings

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering two of Samsung’s robot vacuum cleaners starting from $599. Leading the way is the Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station for $799 shipped for Prime members and clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $1,299, this 39% discount matches the second-lowest price we saw during the last Prime savings event and comes within $100 of the all-time low. This vacuum features full object recognition with LiDAR and 3D cameras mapping your home so you won’t have to pick up objects before a cleaning. The front-facing camera here also allows you to check in on what it’s doing at any time with the app as well. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and head below for another Samsung robot vacuum.

If you’re looking for a more traditional vacuum, you could go with the Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner with Self-Empty Station for $599. Similarly to the Samsung bot above, you will have access to LiDAR navigation and home mapping with the SmartThings app allowing you to set no-go zones. There is even a five-layer HEPA filtration system in the emptying station to keep your home dust-free. The Jet Bot+ uses intelligent power control to adjust the suction power depending on the surface whether it’s hardwood floors or carpet.

Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner features:

The new Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner & Clean Station had LiDAR sensors, a 3D Camera, and advanced AI Object Recognition technology, which identifies and avoids objects in your home. It adjusts to multiple floor surfaces, such as hard wood and carpet, for an optimized clean. Monitor your home through a live video stream to your mobile phone with Jet Live Home Monitoring, and use the no-touch, hygienic Clean Station to automatically empty the dustbin. Comprehensive 5-layer HEPA filtration system traps up to 99.99% of dust. Jet Bot AI+ identifies the type of floor surface and power needed to clean thoroughly and deeper into carpets with power control technology.

