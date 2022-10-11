Sun Joe’s SPX3500 2,300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer falls 30% to $162, more Prime deals

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is offering a selection of Sun and Snow Joe Electric Outdoor Yard Tools with deals starting from $39. Leading the way here is the Sun Joe SPX3500 2,300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $162.06 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $231.50, this 30% discount marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen over the past year. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 2,300 PSI and up to 1.48 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20 feet of high-pressure hose. Head below for more Sun and Snow Joe deals.

Sun and Snow Joe deals:

Then head on over to our main Prime event hub for all the best deals rounded up in one spot so you can save time and avoid navigating through pages of products. You can also follow us on Twitter to stay up-to-date with the latest deals we’re finding for you.

Sun Joe SPX3500 2,300 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

The grime Fighter. Tackle the toughest cleaning tasks with the Spx3500 electric pressure washer from Sun Joe. From homes, buildings, RVs, cars, trucks, to boats, decks, driveways, patios & more, This dirt-decimating dynamo makes quick work of a variety of outdoor chores. Equipped with an eco-friendly, 13-amp motor, Spx3500 Pack a super-powered punch generations to 2300 PSI & 1.48 GPM of pure cleaning power Take on tough grease & oil stains, mildew, caked on mud, & other stubborn gunk & grime. & like every great superhero’s Sidekick, The trusty 40.6 fl oz onboard detergent tank is there for when you need to give your cleaning blast a boost. Tailor your spray with the included 5 quick-connect spray nozzles (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º, & soap). quickly swap nozzles to go from a 0º pencil pt. Jet to a high-pressure 40º fan spray, or apply detergent With the soap nozzle for additional cleaning power.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!