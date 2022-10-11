Totallee logo-free iPhone 12/13/14 cases and more go 35% off for fall Prime Day from $25.50

The Totallee iPhone 14 cases are once again seeing solid price drops as part of Amazon’s Fall Prime Day event. Among our favorite brands in the ultra-minimalist category, it presents a logo-free sheath for just about all of Apple’s handsets that’s about as lightweight and unobtrusive as it gets. While we did see see a brief special sale on its latest models at 40% off, the brand is now offering customers another chance to land some solid price drops on everything at 35% off with free Prime shipping that wasn’t available last time around. From the latest iPhone 14 covers and screen protectors to the previous-generation models, you’ll find deals from $25.50 with no discount code needed now live for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Head below for more details.

Totallee iPhone 14 cases and more go 35% off for fall Prime Day

Totallee’s new collection was featured in our roundup of the best iPhone 14 cases last month, much like year’s past, not to mention landing in our best iPhone 13 cases of 2021 feature, for a reason. Its barely-there approach is one of the best out there, has been for a few years now, and is certainly worth a look for anyone with eye for minimalism that won’t get in the way of Apple’s design.

The Totallee iPhone 14 cases are available in clear (soft and hard variations) as well color options including black, frosted clear, navy blue, green, and red. While the fall Prime Day price isn’t quite as deep as the brief 40% off sale we saw previously, it’s very close and, as we mentioned above, you can now enjoy Amazon fulfillment with free 2-day Prime shipping to side-step the small shipping fee present last time around.

Hit up our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review of the new Totallee iPhone 14 cases for more details on the user experience and what to expect here. Remember, Totallee is typically quick to dish up free replacements in the event of any issues as well as its usual 30-day money-back guarantee.

Totallee iPhone 14 Clear Case features:

Totallee iPhone 14 cases now 35% off

COMPLETELY CLEAR. Show off your iPhone’s design with this transparent iPhone 14 Pro Max case

EXTRA GRIP. This clear thin iPhone 14 Pro Max case has a rubbery finish that adds extra grip and makes your iPhone less slippery

BETTER QUALITY. Unlike similar products this clear iPhone 14 Pro Max case doesn’t attract lint or turn yellow. While other cases are made of cheap, hard plastic, this case is manufactured using flexible TPU that is more durable and offers impact protection. Quality you can trust from a USA-based company

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. Each case is backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee. Contact totallee directly to take advantage of your warranty

