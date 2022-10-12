Amazon Prime Day Crocs Event takes up to 40% off clogs, sandals, more from $21 shipped

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Crocs clogs, sandals, and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Bristo Clog Work Shoes that are marked down from $20 and originally sold for $45. This is the lowest price we’ve noted in over six months. These shoes can be worn by both men or women alike and they’re completely waterproof. It also has a slip-resistant base for added traction and a cushioned base to promote all-day comfort. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Ray-Ban Sale here that’s offering 40% off sunglasses starting at $55.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!