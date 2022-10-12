Save 26% on Dremel’s 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit down at $110, more Prime deals

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering a selection of Dremel rotary tools and accessories starting from $11. Leading the way here is the Dremel 4000 High Performance Rotary Tool with six attachments and 50 accessories for $109.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $149, this 26% discount comes within $2 of that 2022 low price we’ve seen so far. The Dremel 4000 is a variable speed rotary tool that ranges from 5,000 to 35,000 RPM. The tool features an integrated wrench for locking tools into the Dremel as well. This tool also features electronic feedback which will keep the tool running at the set RPM even when interacting with the work material. This can prevent stalling at lower speeds and makes for more consistent cuts. Along with the Dremel is the 50 accessories that range from carving/engraving bits to metal cutting discs. The six attachments include an angled handle, a multipurpose cutting head, and more. Head below for more Dremel deals.

Dremel 4000-6/50-FF Rotary Tool Kit features:

Includes 4000 corded rotary tool, 6 attachments, 50 high-quality Dremel accessories, plastic storage case, and accessory case

Includes 50 genuine Dremel accessories ideal for sanding, cutting, carving/engraving, cleaning/polishing, sharpening/grinding, and applications

Provides maximum power and performance at all speeds. Variable speed (5,000 – 35,000 RPM) and electronic feedback circuitry for consistent performance even in the most demanding applications

