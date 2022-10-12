Up to $420 off espresso/coffee machines from $40: KitchenAid, De’Longhi, Keurig, and more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsPrime Day 2022kitchenaidDe'Longhi
$420 off From $40
KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine and Automatic Milk Frother

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is now offering some particularly deep price drops with hundreds of dollars in savings on espresso machines from top brands alongside a host single-serve and traditional coffee makers. Day two of Amazon’s new Prime Early Access sale event is now well underway and it’s time to gather up all of the best deals on coffee makers featuring brands like Keurig, Instant, De’Longhi, Calphalon, KitchenAid, and more. With offers starting from $40 shipped and with up to $420 in savings to be had, this is a solid opportunity to score a new machine for the upcoming holiday season and beyond. Head below for our top picks and more details. 

Prime Day espresso machine deals

Prime Day coffee maker deals

KitchenAid Semi-Auto Espresso Machine features:

  • The first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process to ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.
  • 58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.
  • Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.
  • Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Prime Day 2022 kitchenaid De'Longhi

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale underwear, t-shi...
Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Touchscreen Smart Digital Pic...
Prime Day watches from $22: Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars...
GE’s CYNC Smart Outdoor LED Color Changing Floodl...
Greenworks electric leaf blowers, mowers, more fall to ...
Fall Prime Day PC hardware deals: Intel’s 12th Ge...
AeroGarden Harvest 360 bundle hits Amazon 2022 low at $...
Native Union’s unique MFi charging gear on sale f...
Load more...
Show More Comments