Up to $420 off espresso/coffee machines from $40: KitchenAid, De’Longhi, Keurig, and more

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day event, Amazon is now offering some particularly deep price drops with hundreds of dollars in savings on espresso machines from top brands alongside a host single-serve and traditional coffee makers. Day two of Amazon’s new Prime Early Access sale event is now well underway and it’s time to gather up all of the best deals on coffee makers featuring brands like Keurig, Instant, De’Longhi, Calphalon, KitchenAid, and more. With offers starting from $40 shipped and with up to $420 in savings to be had, this is a solid opportunity to score a new machine for the upcoming holiday season and beyond. Head below for our top picks and more details.

Prime Day espresso machine deals

Prime Day coffee maker deals

KitchenAid Semi-Auto Espresso Machine features:

The first residential espresso machine with dual, smart temperature sensors that actively communicate with each other throughout the brew process to ensure optimal temperature and an authentic tasting espresso.

58-mm commercial-grade portafilter helps maintain optimal heat through extraction. Designed with 2 recessed spouts to enable a flat base for easier, more stable tamping vs. traditional residential espresso portafilters.

Dosage selector allows user to easily prepare one or two espresso shots at the press of a button, and can be programmed to your preferred shot size.

Make Delicious Lattes and Cappuccinos with the steam wand, for silky foam at the touch of a button.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!