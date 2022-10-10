Keurig’s regularly up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker now down at $50 in multiple colors

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker for $49.99 shipped in a range of different colorways. Regularly $100, it more typically sells for $80 at Amazon and really only ever goes on sale for holiday events and things of that nature. Today’s deal represents a rare chance to land one with this many color options marked down as well. For comparison’s sake, this model is currently fetching $100 over at Best Buy. You’re looking at a compact 5-inch K-Cup brewer that won’t take up much space on your countertop as well as being one of the more attractive models in the lineup, if you ask me. Alongside enough space to accomodate your up to 7-inch travel mug directly under the spout, it also features multiple cup size options (from 6 to 12 ounces), a removable drip tray, and matte finish. More details below.

The usually more affordable and versatile Chefman InstaCoffee Max is actually going for $10 more than today’s lead deal right now. But you could use some of your savings here to bring home the official Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Filter. This will enable you to not only brew K-Cups but also your own ground beans in the typical single-serve fashion. Get a closer look at the My K-Cup add-on right here.

Joining this deal on Ninja’s DualBrew Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker with a $130 refurbished price drop, we are also still tracking some great deals on the Instant Pot brewers. The discounts start from $80, but the real highlight here is the Pod Plus model that’s now marked down to $160 shipped with the ability to brew espresso, ground beans, Nespresso pods, and K-Cups from a single unit with no additional accessories required. All of the details you need are right here and swing by our home goods guide for more.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

FITS ANYWHERE: Less than 5 inches wide, perfect for small spaces

YOUR PERFECT AMOUNT: Brew any cup size between 6-12oz with Keurig K-Cup pods

ONE CUP RESERVOIR: Just add fresh water for each brew

FAST & FRESH BREWED: Coffee made in minutes

CORD STORAGE: For easy transport and tidy countertops

TRAVEL MUG FRIENDLY: Removable drip tray accommodates travel mugs up to 7.0 inches tall and holds a full accidental brew for easy cleanup

