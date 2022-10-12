Fall Prime Day PC hardware deals: Intel’s 12th Gen i7 processor falls to new low of $302.50

As the second day of Amazon’s new fall Prime Day event is underway, we’re now tracking deals on a selection of CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and more with offers starting from $18. Leading the way here is the 12th Generation Intel i7-12700KF Desktop Processor for $302.38 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $378, this 20% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. Here you get a processor equipped with a total of 12 cores, eight of which are designed for performance and four of which are designed for efficiency. This design allows for less power usage while running lighter tasks while still having the power to run even heavy workloads. The Core i7 processor runs at up to 5GHz without overclocking, though you can since this is an unlocked chip. You can learn more in our launch coverage and head below for more deals.

CPU deals:

GPU deals:

Motherboard deals:

Power Supply deals:

More PC hardware deals:

Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.

Intel 12th Gen i7-12700KF Processor features:

Intel Core i7 3.60 GHz processor offers more cache space and the hyper-threading architecture delivers high performance for demanding applications with better onboard graphics and faster turbo boost

11 MB L2 and 25 MB L3 cache offers supreme performance for computation intensive apps

The Socket LGA-1700 socket allows processor to be placed on the PCB without soldering

