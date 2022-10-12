Fall Prime Day PC hardware deals: Intel’s 12th Gen i7 processor falls to new low of $302.50

As the second day of Amazon’s new fall Prime Day event is underway, we’re now tracking deals on a selection of CPUs, GPUs, motherboards, and more with offers starting from $18. Leading the way here is the 12th Generation Intel i7-12700KF Desktop Processor for $302.38 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $378, this 20% discount marks a new all-time Amazon low price we’ve seen. Here you get a processor equipped with a total of 12 cores, eight of which are designed for performance and four of which are designed for efficiency. This design allows for less power usage while running lighter tasks while still having the power to run even heavy workloads. The Core i7 processor runs at up to 5GHz without overclocking, though you can since this is an unlocked chip. You can learn more in our launch coverage and head below for more deals.
CPU deals:
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core – $165 (Reg. $200)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core – $335 (Reg. $390)
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core – $130 (Reg. $179)
- Intel Core i7-10700K 8-core – $251 (Reg. $329)
- Intel Core i9-12900KF 16-core – $440 (Reg. $560)
- Intel Core i5-11600KF 6-core – $157 (Reg. $210)
GPU deals:
- ZOTAC RTX 3060 Ti 8GB – $400 (Reg. $530)
- ZOTAC RTX 3090 24GB – $870 (Reg. $1,090)
- ZOTAC RTX 3050 8GB – $280 (Reg. $330)
- ZOTAC RTX 3070 Ti 8GB – $578 (Reg. $700)
- ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3070 Ti 8GB – $680 (Reg. $780)
- ASUS ROG Strix RTX 3080 10GB – $849 (Reg. $976)
- PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 6950XT 16GB – $800 (Reg. $1,099)
- ASUS TUF RTX 3070 8GB – $533 (Reg. $645)
Motherboard deals:
- ASUS ROG Strix Z690-E (Intel 12th Gen) – $380 (Reg. $430)
- ASUS ROG Strix Z590-E (Intel 11th/10th Gen) – $200 (Reg. $250)
- MSI PRO Z690-A (Intel 12th Gen) – $170 (Reg. $195)
- ASUS Prime B560M-A (Intel 11th Gen) – $95 (Reg. $111)
- ASUS Prime A320M-K (AMD AM4) – $52 (Reg. $65)
- ASUS TUF Z690-Plus (Intel 12th Gen) – $230 (Reg. $290)
- ASUS TUF Z590-Plus (Intel 11th/10th Gen) – $160 (Reg. $200)
- MSI MPG Z590 (Intel 11th/10th Gen) – $200 (Reg. $240)
Power Supply deals:
- CORSAIR CV 650W 80+ Bronze – $40 (Reg. $70)
- ASUS ROG Thor 850W 80+ Platinum Modular – $132 (Reg. $250)
- ASUS ROG Thor 1200W 80+ Platinum Modular – $280 (Reg. $320)
- CORSAIR RMX 550W 80+ Gold Modular – $64 (Reg. $115)
More PC hardware deals:
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD – $170 (Reg. $260)
- Crucial BX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA SSD – $118 (Reg. $180)
- Crucial P5 Plus 500GB PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD – $58 (Reg. $90)
- Crucial DDR5 4800MHz 64GB (2x32GB) Kit – $256.50 (Reg. $342)
- Kingston Fury DDR5 5600MT/s 64GB (2x32GB) Kit – $383.50 (Reg. $545)
- and more…
Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.
Intel 12th Gen i7-12700KF Processor features:
- Intel Core i7 3.60 GHz processor offers more cache space and the hyper-threading architecture delivers high performance for demanding applications with better onboard graphics and faster turbo boost
- 11 MB L2 and 25 MB L3 cache offers supreme performance for computation intensive apps
- The Socket LGA-1700 socket allows processor to be placed on the PCB without soldering
