Intel’s 12th Gen CPUs pack hybrid design with PCIe 5.0, DDR5, more. Pre-orders open now

After announcing 11th Generation processors earlier this year, Intel is back again with its 12th Generation Core lineup featuring all-new technology. Packing up to 5.2GHz speeds, Intel is changing how it makes processors all around this time. You’ll find that each processor has both performance and efficiency cores, similar to Apple’s M1 processor. The flagship i9-12900K has 16 cores (eight performance and eight efficient) with 24 total threads. That’s not all, as PCIe 5.0 is being introduced alongside DDR5. Does Intel’s Alder Lake lineup sound interesting? Keep reading to find out more.

Intel takes a note from Apple’s playbook with efficiency and performance cores in Alder Lake processors

Apple’s M1 processors are based on the ARM architecture, leveraging both high-performance and efficient cores for different tasks. Intel’s latest 12th Generation Core processors take a note out of this playbook and combine essentially two different processing styles into one CPU. Each of Intel’s new processors in the lineup features a mixture of performance and efficiency cores, with the i5-12600KF packing 6/4 and the higher-end i9-12900K having 8/8.

Intel also touts its latest lineup as being the “world’s best gaming processor,” with the 24-core i9-12900K being its flagship. Claiming up to 25% higher FPS on Troy: A Total War Saga, 28% more on Hitman 3, and 23% more in Far Cry 6, the i9-12900K will be the gold standard for gaming once again if Intel has anything to say about it. Plus, with Wi-Fi 6E ready out of the box and solid content creation performance all around, the 12th Generation CPUs will surely be a great choice for any desk setup, all things considered.

Alder Lake intros PCIe 5.0 alongside DDR5

There is no mistaking the fact that Intel really lagged behind with PCIe 4.0 adoption. AMD had it at least a year before Intel did, and it was only this past March when the company finally adopted the standard. However, that’s all changing with PCIe 5.0. Intel is introducing the latest standard with “up to 2x I/O throughput over PCIe 4.0” and up to four additional lanes of PCIe 4.0 support. That means that we might soon see M.2 NVMe drives with as fast as 16GB/s transfer rates, up 100% over the current PCIe 4.0 alternatives. It could take a while for that technology to adopt and trickle down to storage, but it’s a possibility, to say the least.

DDR5 is also in tow here, bringing the bandwidth to 4800MT/s. While you’ll find some DDR4 memory kits boasting this speed on the box, that’s generally from overclocking on the manufacturer’s part. Having a higher native speed of 4800MT/s should allow applications and the system to better adapt for higher performance ram. This, and other optimizations brought with DDR5 will result in better real-world performance.

DDR5 will primarily benefit high-end workstations, with most consumers not really noticing any difference right off the bat. However, it’s something to keep an eye on as technology advances and we start to see DDR4 production wind down for the next generation to take its place.

CORSAIR ensures you’re ready for launch with DDR5 memory modules releasing next month

Worried that you won’t be able to find DDR5? Starting at $289.99 for a 32GB kit of DDR5 memory, CORSAIR has your back with multiple options to choose from. Speeds are break-neck here, with up to 5200MHz being offered right at the start, with faster memory coming as time goes on. It’s amazing to see how fast technology advances, as I remember buying 1600MHz DDR3 and being excited when I upgraded from 2600MHz DDR4 to 3200MHz.

Pre-order today, shipping early November

You can currently pre-order Intel’s 12th Generation processor lineup at both B&H and Newegg. Pricing starts at $319.99 and goes up to $649.99 for the highest-end i9-12900K. Shipping is slated to begin on November 4.

9to5Toys’ take

If you’ve been waiting to build a new computer, Intel’s 12th Generation Core processor lineup could be just the ticket for you. It leverages the latest technology all around with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, future-proofing you for the next few years at least. I’m very interested to see what the new hybrid CPU lineup has to offer overall, with the high performance and efficiency core breakdown. What are you looking forward to most from the new Intel lineup? Let us know in the comments below!

