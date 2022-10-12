Native Union’s unique MFi charging gear on sale for best prices of the year from $25

Native Union makes some of the more unique accessories for your charging setup, and as part of the fall Prime Day sale, you can now score the best prices of the year across the lot. Shipping is free across the board. Amazon leads the way by offering the Native Union USB-C to Lightning Night Cable for $27.99. Down from $40, this is a 30% price cut that’s $4 under our previous mention. Delivering a unique braided nylon build to your everyday carry or at-home setup, the Native Union Night cord features a USB-C connector on one end and an MFi Lightning plug on the other. It has a fun weighted knot woven into the build to help keep the cable on the table and also supports 20W charging speeds. Head below for more.

Elsewhere in the Native Union sale, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other accessories for your Apple setup and beyond. Ranging from MagSafe chargers to tech organizers for keeping things tidy on-the-go, you’ll also find much of the same 30% or more in savings as found on the highlight above.

Native Union Night Cable features:

The smarter way to charge. With the new USB-C to Lightning option, you can now charge & sync your iPhone or iPad with the latest MacBooks or any other USB-C port. : Upgraded construction with ultra-strong reinforced structure and high-speed charging up to 20W to support Power Delivery (fast charging).

