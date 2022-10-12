Score off-season discounts on Rachio’s HomeKit sprinkler controllers from $170 (Save $60+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmart HomePrime Day 2022Rachio
Reg. $230 From $170

Continuing the smart home savings from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, you can now save on Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers starting at $169.99 shipped for the 8-zone model. Down from $230, this is one of the best prices of the year at $70 off and joins another discount on the 16-zone model which is now sitting at $211.65 from its usual $280 price tag. Also delivering one of the best prices of the year, this is $68 off the going rate. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. It may be the off season for your lawn as we get further into fall and closer to winter, but the savings make for a compelling way to be ready for next spring.

If your lawn isn’t currently set up with a full sprinkler system, going with something like the Eve Aqua instead will help bring some home features to your setup. Unlike the featured Rachio offerings above, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown irrigation system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Thread support to supplement the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Not to mention, a more affordable $150 price tag.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other discounts up for grabs in our smart home guide this week, there are plenty of offerings live across just about every accessory category you could want Siri, Alexa, or Assistant to control.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Prime Day 2022 Rachio

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s Calvin Klein Flash Sale underwear, t-shi...
Nixplay’s 10.1-inch Touchscreen Smart Digital Pic...
Prime Day watches from $22: Citizen Eco-Drive Star Wars...
GE’s CYNC Smart Outdoor LED Color Changing Floodl...
Greenworks electric leaf blowers, mowers, more fall to ...
Fall Prime Day PC hardware deals: Intel’s 12th Ge...
AeroGarden Harvest 360 bundle hits Amazon 2022 low at $...
Native Union’s unique MFi charging gear on sale f...
Load more...
Show More Comments