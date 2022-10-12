Score off-season discounts on Rachio’s HomeKit sprinkler controllers from $170 (Save $60+)

Continuing the smart home savings from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, you can now save on Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controllers starting at $169.99 shipped for the 8-zone model. Down from $230, this is one of the best prices of the year at $70 off and joins another discount on the 16-zone model which is now sitting at $211.65 from its usual $280 price tag. Also delivering one of the best prices of the year, this is $68 off the going rate. Rachio’s third-generation sprinkler controller brings smart home control and other money-saving features into your system. Not only will you be able to call up Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant to turn on your sprinkler, but built-in weather tracking technology ensures you won’t water on days where rain is expected. It may be the off season for your lawn as we get further into fall and closer to winter, but the savings make for a compelling way to be ready for next spring.

If your lawn isn’t currently set up with a full sprinkler system, going with something like the Eve Aqua instead will help bring some home features to your setup. Unlike the featured Rachio offerings above, this controller is geared towards automating a water spigot rather than a full-blown irrigation system. It provides much of the same functionality otherwise, just with Thread support to supplement the Siri, Alexa, and Assistant integration. Not to mention, a more affordable $150 price tag.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller features:

Save money and water! See up to 30-50% savings on your monthly water bill! Avoid watering in the rain. Exclusive weather intelligence plus automatically skips unnecessary watering with features like rain skip, wind skip, freeze skip, and more. Control from anywhere with the easy-to-use app. Run sprinklers, view upcoming schedules, and observe your estimated outdoor water usage.

