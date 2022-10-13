Rare deal on beloved AeroPress Coffee Maker with tote bag now live at under $30 (Reg. $45)

AeroPress via Walmart is offering the beloved AeroPress Coffee Maker with an included tote bag for $29.95 and free shipping in orders of $35 or more. This one saw an official price increase over the last several months and is carrying a $45 list – the same price it is selling for at Amazon. This deal is slightly below the Prime Day offer we spotted yesterday and the best we can find. Easily among the most popular options in the pour over-meets-French press category, the AeroPress delivers a lightweight, portable, and simple brewing setup many folks swear by. It can can make 1 to 3 cups of “American style coffee per pressing in about a minute” as well as cold brew in about “2 minutes.” It also ships with a funnel, scoop, stirrer, 350 paper Micro-filters, a filter holder, and a zippered nylon tote bag. More details below.

While it won’t be the same experience as the AeroPress exactly, you can get pretty close with something like this Utopia Kitchen French Press. This model features a 34-ounce capacity with a stainless steel plunger, a borosilicate glass build, and a more affordable price tag at under $17 Prime shipped.

Add some deliciously foamy goodness to the top of your AeroPressed coffee with Instant’s 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother. The regular $50 machine is now down at one of its best prices ever via Amazon with 25% in savings knocking the total down to $30.50 shipped. Get a closer look at the feature set and what it is capable of in today’s deal coverage right here and then head over our home goods hub for more.

AeroPress Coffee Maker features:

Rich, smooth, delicious coffee without acidity or bitterness ? anywhere you go. Brews one to three delicious cups of or espresso style coffee in about a minute, and clean up takes only a few seconds. It?s a great addition to any kitchen but since it is durable, lightweight, and compact. AeroPress Original also makes the perfect companion when traveling, camping, or just going to work. Includes: Zippered nylon tote bag, 350 filters, filter cap, filter holder, stirrer and scoop. The zippered nylon tote bag makes the AeroPress Original great for traveling the world, brewing a great cup of coffee at the office, and camping in the most adventurous locations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!