Instant’s 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother brings foamy goodness to your coffee at $30.50 (25% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $40 $30.50

Amazon is now offers the Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother for $30.39 shipped. Regularly $40 and currently matched at Walmart, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, $4 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is also the second-best price of the year at within less than $1 of the 2022 low. This model sports cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming to bring that delicious cappuccino or latte experience home for folks that don’t have this function built-in to their brewer. It will also work with both regular dairy milk or non-dairy alternatives with a two-button interface, a cool-touch housing, “controlled” pouring spout, non-stick interior, and a handy dishwasher-safe lid. More details below. 

If the all-in-one style experience the Instant model delivers and the price it comes with isn’t working for you, check out the popular Zulay Milk Frother. This one will require a separate vessel, but its hand blender-like setup will still provide foamy froth for your beverages much the same otherwise and at just $11 Prime shipped via Amazon. 

Alongside this ongoing deal on the Instant Pod Plus that can brew ground beans, espresso shots, K-Cup and Nespresso pods, we are also still tracking holiday pricing on Keurig’s regularly up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker. Now down to $50 shipped in various colorways, it is among the most compact and attractive models in the line up, if you ask me, with enough space to accomodate your up to 7-inch travel mug, multiple cup size options, and more. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home goods hub for more. 

Instant Milk Frother features:

  • 4-in-1 programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming
  • Be your own barista: create various types of foam from both dairy and non-dairy alternatives for your cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more.
  • Cold to warm in seconds: quickly warm up your drinks, without creating foam, perfect for coffee or hot chocolate.
  • Easy to use controls: 2-button control interface to select, start or cancel a program.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google’s official Pixel 6a cases now down to seco...
Want to see what $1,000+ wireless earbuds look like? Be...
Saucony’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off best-sel...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Circulous, All Th...
Today’s best game deals: Castlevania Requiem coll...
Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio complements its latest 1...
GAP takes an extra 60% off clearance + up to 60% off si...
Oral-B’s new updated iO Series 3 Electric Toothbr...
Load more...
Show More Comments