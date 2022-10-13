Instant’s 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother brings foamy goodness to your coffee at $30.50 (25% off)

Amazon is now offers the Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother for $30.39 shipped. Regularly $40 and currently matched at Walmart, this is nearly 25% off the going rate, $4 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is also the second-best price of the year at within less than $1 of the 2022 low. This model sports cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming to bring that delicious cappuccino or latte experience home for folks that don’t have this function built-in to their brewer. It will also work with both regular dairy milk or non-dairy alternatives with a two-button interface, a cool-touch housing, “controlled” pouring spout, non-stick interior, and a handy dishwasher-safe lid. More details below.

If the all-in-one style experience the Instant model delivers and the price it comes with isn’t working for you, check out the popular Zulay Milk Frother. This one will require a separate vessel, but its hand blender-like setup will still provide foamy froth for your beverages much the same otherwise and at just $11 Prime shipped via Amazon.

Alongside this ongoing deal on the Instant Pod Plus that can brew ground beans, espresso shots, K-Cup and Nespresso pods, we are also still tracking holiday pricing on Keurig’s regularly up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker. Now down to $50 shipped in various colorways, it is among the most compact and attractive models in the line up, if you ask me, with enough space to accomodate your up to 7-inch travel mug, multiple cup size options, and more. Get a closer look right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Instant Milk Frother features:

4-in-1 programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming

Be your own barista: create various types of foam from both dairy and non-dairy alternatives for your cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more.

Cold to warm in seconds: quickly warm up your drinks, without creating foam, perfect for coffee or hot chocolate.

Easy to use controls: 2-button control interface to select, start or cancel a program.

