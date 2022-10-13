ASUS’ ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router falls 38% to the all-time low of $123.50

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $123.49 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 38% discount, or a $76.50 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. As ASUS puts it, this router is “built to win” with its dedicated gaming Ethernet port which will give priority internet traffic to whatever device is connected to ensure the lowest latency and most stable speed. VPN Fusion also allows the router to direct all internet traffic, except games, through a VPN for privacy while not impacting any game session with added latency and slower speeds. Another benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash and not pay the premium that comes with a “gaming” router, you could instead go with the TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $155. This dual-band router uses Wi-Fi 6 to achieve greater wireless speeds with lower latency when compared to Wi-Fi 5. The six high-gain antennas use Beamforming technology to focus signals to the far reaches of your home for even coverage. When it comes to Wi-Fi 6, AX5400 routers are on the highest end with the 5GHz band achieving a speed upwards of 4.8Gb/s, but some options still provide the benefits of Wi-Fi 6 at lower costs like this option from TP-Link at $80.

After upgrading your home network, you can have more confidence in your smart home gear staying connected. We’re currently tracking a deal on 10-feet of Govee Neon Rope Light down at the new all-time low of $47. This flexible and bendable rope light can be configured in any shape you want with the included mounting hardware allowing you to attach it to your walls. Govee’s RGBIC technology allows you to create one of the most customizable setups on the market.

ASUS ROG Strix AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

Get the competitive edge with ROG Strix GS-AX3000, a WiFi 6 gaming router that gives you the fastest, smoothest WiFi gaming connections ever. With ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 3000 Mbps, it’s ready for the most intense matches, and with fully customizable ASUS Aura RGB lighting effects, it looks great too. If you take gaming seriously, you need the GS-AX3000!

