Govee’s Smart 10-foot Wi-Fi Neon Rope Light falls to the new Amazon low of $47 (Save 41%)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 10-foot Neon Rope Light for $46.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $80, this solid $33 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This flexible and bendable rope light can be configured in any shape you want with the included mounting hardware allowing you to attach it to your walls. Govee’s RGBIC technology allows you to create one of the most customizable setups on the market. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app with said app giving complete control over the lights. Alexa and Assistant will also be able to control the lighting, color, and scene selection. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party. If you’re already using Govee smart home products, these light strips are a great addition to your smart home ecosystem. Keep reading for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $12. Unlike the featured strip above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. We’re also tracking deals on certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $19. You’ll find a selection of white and color ambiance bulbs all the way to newer filament offerings and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights.

Dynamic RGBIC Color: Let your imagination run alright with Govee RGBIC technology on Halloween. Set more color at one time on the bendable neon rope light and also display flowing, animated effects based on Halloween, nature, holidays, and emotions.

Voice Activated: Manage your LED strip lights with simple voice commands via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Govee Home App. Enjoy access to more features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create pleasing smart home.

Wide Application: Choose from 16 million DIY color customization, 64 scene modes including Halloween, 11 music mode and so much more with a simple tap on Govee Home App for Halloween decorations. Easily apply it to smooth ceilings or walls with the included 10 clips and 10 screws.

