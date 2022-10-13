Jabra’s Elite 4 Active ANC Wireless Earbuds with Google Fast Pair falls to new low of $76

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless ANC Earbuds for $75.99 shipped. Normally going for $120, this 37% discount, or $44 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. With an IP57 rating, these earbuds will be able to withstand sweat and water while you’re working out. You can expect upwards of 7 hours of battery life that can be extended to 28 hours with the charging case. Adjustable noise cancellation allows you to decide how much you’ll hear of your surroundings. Onboard microphones allow you to take calls as well as talk to your voice assistant of choice. Android users will greatly benefit from the Google Fast Pair technology present here. Be sure to check out our hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

Want wireless earbuds but are worried about them falling out and becoming lost? Check out the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds for $50. The earbuds here are connected together which can decrease the chance of misplacing them with up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Though these are Beats, you can still use them with Android devices over Bluetooth with the built-in microphone allowing you to take calls or talk with your voice assistant.

Prefer the over-ear headphone experience? We’re also tracking a deal on the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones down at $150, matching our previous mention. A notable alternative to the pricey AirPods Max, they carry Apple’s W1 chip onboard for fast wireless pairing as well as active noise cancellation tech. From there, you’ll find up to 22 hours of wireless playback with a fast fuel charge delivering up to 3 hours in 10-minutes as well as the usual Siri access and the ability to tweak music playback via on-ear controls.

Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless ANC Earbuds features:

The Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds are specifically designed for an active lifestyle. Whether you’re going for long runs or constantly on the move, the earphones stay securely in your ears during any activity thanks to the secure active fit. With their ergonomic, wing-free design, they not only stay in place, but also provide excellent comfort. The four integrated microphones, which are protected against wind noise by a special mesh cover, ensure clear conversations. For more precision and better control when using the buds on the go, they are equipped with physical buttons.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!